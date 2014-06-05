FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. senators reach bipartisan deal on veterans' healthcare
June 5, 2014 / 6:12 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. senators reach bipartisan deal on veterans' healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Key U.S. senators have reached agreement on a bipartisan proposal to address the delays in the delivery of military veterans’ healthcare, Senator John McCain said on Thursday.

The legislative proposal, which must be voted on by the full Senate, is aimed at ensuring immediate care for veterans while giving the Obama administration greater authority to fire employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The proposal was reached after negotiations led by McCain, a Republican, and Bernard Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, McCain told reporters.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

