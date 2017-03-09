The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said on
Wednesday that it intends to expand mental health care to former
service members with other-than-honorable (OTH) administrative
discharges.
As part of the proposal, former OTH service members will be
able to seek treatment at a VA emergency department, Vet Center
or contact Veterans Crisis Line, the department said in a
statement.
Veterans who do not receive an honorable discharge are not
eligible for many Veterans Affairs benefits.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin said suicide
prevention was one of the top priorities for him and U.S.
President Donald Trump.
At an event with veterans last year in Virginia during the
presidential campaign, Trump called for better mental health
services for those returning from combat, saying that while many
are "strong," others "can't handle" what they have seen on the
battlefield.
The department said Shulkin will meet with Congress,
Veterans Service Organizations and Department of Defense
officials before finalizing the plan in early summer.