Obama calls report on veteran care delays 'extremely troubling'-White House
#Healthcare
May 28, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

Obama calls report on veteran care delays 'extremely troubling'-White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama found a report confirming a coverup of long wait times at veterans’ care facilities “extremely troubling,” the White House said on Wednesday, noting the Veterans Affairs department must take immediate steps to reach out to people who are waiting for care.

“The president found the findings extremely troubling,” White House spokeswoman Jessica Santillo said, noting Obama was briefed on the inspector general’s report by his chief of staff, Denis McDonough. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)

