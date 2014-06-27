FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House review of Veterans Administration finds 'corrosive culture'
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 27, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

White House review of Veterans Administration finds 'corrosive culture'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - A White House review of the scandal-plagued Veterans Administration has found that a “corrosive culture” has led to personnel problems and that the agency has faced chronic failures.

The review, conducted by a senior adviser to President Barack Obama, was aimed at identifying problems and recommending actions that can be taken to improve the Veterans Administration after widespread evidence that military veterans have experienced lengthy delays in getting healthcare.

The White House released results of the review by the official, Rob Nabors, who concluded that while the VA provides quality healthcare, “I also believe that it is clear that there are significant and chronic systemic failures that must be addressed by the leadership at VA.” (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.