U.S. Senate passes bill aimed at fixing veteran healthcare delays

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan measure aimed at easing healthcare delays for veterans by giving them more access to private care and allowing the Department of Veterans Affairs to open more clinics and hire more medical staff.

The Senate’s vote followed unanimous passage in the House of Representatives on Tuesday of a similar bill to address a crisis that has embarrassed the Obama administration and prompted Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki to quit. (Reporting by Will Dunham and David Lawder; Editing by Jim Loney)