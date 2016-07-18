FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Vietnam reach deal on U.S. imports of Vietnamese shrimp
July 18, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

U.S., Vietnam reach deal on U.S. imports of Vietnamese shrimp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The United States and Vietnam signed an agreement on Monday resolving two longstanding World Trade Organization disputes over imports of Vietnamese shrimp to the United States, the U.S. Commerce Department said.

"The agreement also provides a framework for the settlement of certain U.S. court litigation, as well as the resolution of certain outstanding duty claims covering various administrative reviews of the warmwater shrimp antidumping duty order," the department said in a statement.

As a result, Minh Phu Group will no longer be subject to the antidumping duty order, while other Vietnamese exporters of warmwater shrimp will still be affected by the order, it said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
