FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Viking recalls 60,000 high-end ranges over burn hazard
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

Viking recalls 60,000 high-end ranges over burn hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - Viking Range LLC is recalling about 60,000 gas ranges priced up to $13,000 after dozens of reports of them igniting by themselves, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The Greenwood, Mississippi, company is recalling 15 models of its freestanding gas ranges sold in various finishes and colors, the commission said in a statement.

Viking, a unit of Middleby Corp, has received 75 reports of the ranges turning on by themselves. They include three reports of burns and four of property damage claims, including one that resulted in an $850 payment, it said.

The recall affects about 52,000 U.S.-made ranges in the United States and about 8,300 in Canada. They were sold at stores from July 2007 to June 2014 for between $4,000 and $13,000, the statement said.

Customers should contact the company to schedule free in-home repair, it said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.