FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virginia woman charged with arson after 70 fires ravage area
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Virginia woman charged with arson after 70 fires ravage area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RICHMOND, Va., April 2 (Reuters) - Virginia police charged a woman with arson on Tuesday in one of more than 70 suspicious fires that have broken out on the state’s Eastern Shore in recent months.

Tonya S. Bundick, 40, was accused of setting fire to a vacant residence in the Accomack County community of Melfa late on Monday, Virginia State Police said in a statement.

The blaze caused slight damage and was quickly extinguished. Bundick has been charged with one count of arson and one count of conspiracy to commit arson, police said.

Bundick was being held without bail in the county jail.

A State Police spokeswoman would not say whether she may be suspected in other arson fires that have ravaged the area.

Targets of the blazes have been abandoned or vacant buildings, including houses. The Eastern Shore is located on a peninsula along the Chesapeake Bay that includes the Chincoteague National Wildlife Reserve. (Reporting by Gary Robertson, writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.