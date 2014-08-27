FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. fighter plane crashes in Virginia, pilot's fate unknown
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. fighter plane crashes in Virginia, pilot's fate unknown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds police, National Guard comment, byline)

By Ian Simpson

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A Massachusetts Air National Guard F-15C fighter crashed in mountainous western Virginia on Wednesday and the fate of the pilot was unknown, officials said.

The fighter plane went down shortly after 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests about 100 miles (160 km) southwest of Washington, sending up a thick plume of smoke, a spokeswoman for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We have not located the wreckage or the pilot,” she said.

State and local police are trying to reach the crash site in mountainous terrain lacking cell phone coverage. There were no injuries on the ground, she said.

The single-seat plane was part of the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, stationed at the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Senior Master Sergeant Rob Sabonis, a wing spokesman, said the plane was on a cross-country flight for a system upgrade and was not carrying munitions.

The pilot reported an “inflight emergency” shortly before the base lost radio contact, he said. The pilot was not identified.

Colonel James Keefe, the wing’s commander, said in a statement: “We are not going to speculate on what occurred or the status of the pilot. We are hopeful that the pilot is OK, and the pilot will be in our thoughts and prayers as the events of this incident unfold.”

The F-15 is a twin-engine fighter designed by McDonnell Douglas, a unit of Boeing Co. It has been in U.S. service since the 1970s. (Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Additional reporting by Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Editing by Eric Beech and Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.