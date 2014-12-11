Virginia town could lose city hall, police station amid default

RICHMOND, Va., Dec 11 (Reuters) - A small Virginia city could lose its city hall and police station after its dream to use a municipal golf course as an economic driver went bust.

The City Council of Buena Vista, about 110 miles west of Richmond, voted on Monday to stop lease payments that cover debt service on the $9.2 million of bonds issued in 2005, and to seek a settlement with the bond insurer, the ACA Financial Guaranty Corp.

The city hall and police station for the town of 7,000 people were collateral for the bond and could be forfeited to ACA.

“Sometimes dreams aren’t enough, no matter how hard we work to get them,” Buena Vista Mayor Frankie Hogan said in a statement.

The city planned to use the 18-hole, par-72 Vista Links course to attract economic development but Hogan said the city had made a bad investment. The town is in rural western Virginia and has struggled to attract industry and other business.

The bond trustee issued a default notice on Wednesday. The insurer will pay bondholders but remedies include foreclosure on real estate securing the bonds - city hall, the police station and the golf course.

Buena Vista hopes to offer a settlement to ACA and hold on its assets, said Brian Kearney, an attorney for Buena Vista.

Even if the station and city hall are lost, “the police will still be on the streets and the water will be running,” he said.

The debt was issued by the city’s recreational authority, which owns the golf course, as lease revenue bonds. Kearney said local funds would not be required to satisfy that debt because it was only “a moral obligation” for the city.

In 2011, ACA negotiated an agreement under which the city would pay 50 percent of the rent - essentially, debt service payments - until the start of 2016 under a forbearance agreement.

The city’s $330,000 of annual lease payments on the debt are scheduled to double starting in 2016 and remain at that level for the next 27 years.

City officials said they could not continue paying because Buena Vista is one of the most fiscally distressed localities in Virginia.

Kearney said that even if the police station or city hall were to close there would still be plenty of vacant buildings in town to house city services. (Additional reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Ian Simpson and Bill Trott)