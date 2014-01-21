FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-governor of Virginia indicted after corruption probe
January 21, 2014 / 9:02 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-governor of Virginia indicted after corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Former Virginia governor Robert McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges including fraud and false statements after an investigation into loans and gifts from a supporter, court papers filed on Tuesday said.

The indictment on 14 counts was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. A court website said a court appearance was scheduled for Friday morning in Richmond.

Federal investigators have been scrutinizing the relationship between Robert McDonnell, a Republican who left office this month, and an executive with Star Scientific Inc .

