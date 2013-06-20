FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBOE Volatility Index hits 20 for first time this year
June 20, 2013 / 7:17 PM / in 4 years

CBOE Volatility Index hits 20 for first time this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - The CBOE Volatility Index, the widely followed index used as a gauge of investor anxiety, soared to touch the 20 level for the first time this year as markets extended a selloff on Thursday.

The VIX jumped over 22 percent to as high as 20.60 as anxiety returned to markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed on Wednesday the U.S. central bank is getting closer to pulling back on its $85 billion in monthly asset purchases.

U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent in a broad selloff on Thursday, extending the previous day’s sharp decline in the wake of Bernanke’s comments.

