Volkswagen confident it will make amends following emissions test rigging - U.S. head
September 22, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen confident it will make amends following emissions test rigging - U.S. head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s U.S. head on Monday said in New York he was confident the German automaker would take the necessary steps to restore customer confidence after it “totally screwed up” by rigging emissions tests of diesel-powered vehicles in the United States.

The comments from Michael Horn, chief executive of VW’s U.S. unit, came after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Friday that Volkswagen, the world’s biggest carmaker by sales, used software that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions and could face penalties of up to $18 billion. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

