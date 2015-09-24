FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia checking if Volkswagen emissions claims misled consumers
September 24, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

Australia checking if Volkswagen emissions claims misled consumers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said on Friday it was looking into whether Volkswagen had misled consumers over its emissions claims after the German carmaker admitted cheating on U.S. pollution tests.

Volkswagen is grappling with the biggest business scandal in its 78-year history after confirming 11 million vehicles around the world had been fitted with software which could reduce the apparent emissions from diesel engines.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was not clear exactly how representations on emissions were made by Volkswagen.

“The ACCC is making enquiries to determine if consumers might have been exposed to misleading claims,” an ACCC spokesman said in an email.

“The ACCC is also considering the rights of consumers under the Australian Consumer Law.”

Volkswagen Australia said earlier this week it was awaiting guidance from its head office on the matter.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates

