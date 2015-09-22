FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen crisis meeting brought forward to Tues evening - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has brought forward a meeting of senior supervisory board members to Tuesday evening from Wednesday, with the future of Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn on the line, a German newspaper reported, citing board sources.

Senior board members and members of top VW management were meeting at the Braunschweig airport, the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung reported. The paper, citing the board sources, said Winterkorn had lost the support of major shareholders.

Volkswagen was not immediately available to comment.

Winterkorn apologised earlier on Tuesday after the German carmaker admitted to cheating U.S. vehicles emissions tests and said 11 million of its cars could be affected worldwide. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Noah Barkin)

