VW steering committee to meet on emissions scandal - sources

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A panel of senior supervisory board members at Volkswagen will meet on Wednesday to discuss allegations by U.S. authorities that the German carmaker rigged emissions tests, three people familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Friday Europe’s biggest carmaker used software for diesel VW and Audi branded cars that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions and could face penalties of up to $18 billion.

The steering committee of VW’s supervisory board was already due to hold a regular meeting on Wednesday evening but has now scheduled extra time Wednesday morning to discuss the emissions scandal, one of the three people said. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)