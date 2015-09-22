REFILE-Germany's Bosch makes VW's U.S. diesel components -spokesman

(Fixes typo in “rail” in first paragraph)

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - German auto supplier Bosch said on Tuesday it had delivered components, so-called common rail injection systems, to Volkswagen cars that are now at the centre of a U.S. probe into rigged emissions tests of diesel-powered vehicles.

“We produce the components after specification of Volkswagen,” Bosch said in an e-mailed statement. “The responsibility for application and integration of the components lies with Volkswagen,” the company added. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Andreas Cremer and Christoph Steitz)