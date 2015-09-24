FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to investigate wider autos industry after emissions scandal
September 24, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

UK to investigate wider autos industry after emissions scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it would work with vehicle manufacturers to ensure that emissions-cheating software was not being used widely in the industry, after Volkswagen admitted to deceiving U.S. regulators.

“The Vehicle Certification Agency, the UK regulator, is working with vehicle manufacturers to ensure that this issue is not industry wide,” Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said in a statement.

“As part of this work they will re-run laboratory tests where necessary and compare them against real world driving emissions.” [ID: nL5N11U2I6]

Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
