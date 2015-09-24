UK to investigate wider autos industry after emissions scandal

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it would work with vehicle manufacturers to ensure that emissions-cheating software was not being used widely in the industry, after Volkswagen admitted to deceiving U.S. regulators.

“The Vehicle Certification Agency, the UK regulator, is working with vehicle manufacturers to ensure that this issue is not industry wide,” Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said in a statement.

“As part of this work they will re-run laboratory tests where necessary and compare them against real world driving emissions.” [ID: nL5N11U2I6]