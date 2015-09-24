EU regulator says 'zero tolerance' on car emissions fraud

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday said there would be “zero tolerance” of fraud and demanded full disclosure and rigorous enforcement of laws on car emissions, following the scandal over Volkswagen’s cheating.

Elzbieta Bienkowska, European industry commissioner, reiterated earlier calls for national investigations into how many vehicles in the EU are fitted with the “defeat devices” used by Volkswagen to lower emissions during testing.

“Our message is clear: zero tolerance on fraud and rigorous compliance with EU rules. We need full disclosure and robust pollutant emissions tests in place,” Bienkowska said in a statement. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Barbara Lewis)