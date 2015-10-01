FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen's US chief to testify before House panel on Oct 8
October 1, 2015

Volkswagen's US chief to testify before House panel on Oct 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Volkwagen AG’s top U.S. executive will testify Oct. 8 before a U.S. House oversight committee about the German automaker’s emissions cheating scandal, a panel spokesman said on Thursday.

Michael Horn, president and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America, will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee for proceedings schedule to begin at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the spokesman said.

Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were also expected to testify. (Reporting by David Morgan)

