FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen scandal will have personnel consequences - state EconMin
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 22, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen scandal will have personnel consequences - state EconMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Heads are certain to roll at Volkswagen once it becomes clear who at the German carmaker was responsible for the falsification of emissions tests of diesel-powered vehicles in the United States, a German politician and VW supervisory board member said on Tuesday.

“I am sure that there will be personnel consequences in the end, there is no question about it,” the German state of Lower Saxony’s Economy Minister Olaf Lies told German radio station Deutschlandfunk in an interview.

But he said a thorough investigation would first have to identify the person or people who were involved in the issue.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Friday that Volkswagen used software that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions and could face penalties of up to $18 billion. The news had sent the company’s stock down by nearly 20 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.