CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-EU Commission in contact with VW on emissions tests

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission is in contact with Volkswagen AG and U.S. authorities following the recall of VW cars but believes it is premature to comment on whether any specific checks on VW vehicles and their emissions is needed in Europe, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“We are taking the matter very seriously,” Lucia Caudet said. “The Commission’s services are in contact with Volkswagen, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to establish the details of the recent recall of the car manufacturer’s vehicles in the U.S.”

”Investigations are ongoing within Volkswagen as well as in the U.S. and in Germany. Therefore, it is premature to comment on whether any specific immediate surveillance measures are also necessary in Europe and whether vehicles sold by Volkswagen in Europe are also affected.

“But let me be clear: We need to get to the bottom of this. For the sake of our consumers and the environment, we need certainty that industry scrupulously respects emissions limits.”

She noted that the Commission, the EU executive body, was introducing new testing standards next year to replace laboratory tests for emissions with procedures intended to replicate conditions found when vehicles are on the road.

She added that is up to the EU’s 28 member governments to enforce emissions standards and testing procedures, as well as vehicle recalls from the market and imposing fines.

“National authorities responsible for vehicle type approval and enforcement of emissions testing need to be particularly vigilant and rigorous in executing the obligations imposed on national manufacturers,” she said. “We are scheduling a meeting to discuss this matter in detail with them.” (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)