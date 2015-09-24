FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Commission urges all member states to investigate defeat devices
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 24, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

European Commission urges all member states to investigate defeat devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission is calling on all member states to carry out investigations following the scandal over Volkswagen’s use of defeat devices to cheat in emissions standards testing.

“We are inviting all member states to carry out an investigation,” Commission spokeswoman Lucia Caudet told reporters.

The Commission has proposed new legislation to tighten up its vehicle testing regime, which it says is the responsibility of member states to enforce.

It is also looking at whether the European Union’s system of type approval, when new models are put on to the market, should be changed. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.