FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Commission will tell VW it must cooperate fully
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 29, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

European Commission will tell VW it must cooperate fully

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Europe’s industry commissioner will tell Herbert Diess, chairman of Volkswagen’s passenger cars brand, that the company must cooperate fully with national regulators as investigations continue into its rigging of emissions tests.

“The Commission wants facts and to get to the bottom of this,” Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso told reporters, adding Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska would tell Diess that Volkswagen must cooperate fully with national regulators.

Bienkowska will meet Diess at 6.30 pm Brussels time (1630 GMT), the Commission said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.