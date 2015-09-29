European Commission will tell VW it must cooperate fully

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Europe’s industry commissioner will tell Herbert Diess, chairman of Volkswagen’s passenger cars brand, that the company must cooperate fully with national regulators as investigations continue into its rigging of emissions tests.

“The Commission wants facts and to get to the bottom of this,” Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso told reporters, adding Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska would tell Diess that Volkswagen must cooperate fully with national regulators.

Bienkowska will meet Diess at 6.30 pm Brussels time (1630 GMT), the Commission said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)