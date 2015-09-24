FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to launch random vehicle tests in emissions probe
September 24, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

France to launch random vehicle tests in emissions probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - France will carry out testing to establish whether vehicles on its roads are equipped with banned software of the kind used by Volkswagen in the United States to trick emissions tests, the country’s environment minister said on Thursday.

“Random tests will take place to establish cars are not equipped with fraudulent software,” Segolene Royal told BFM TV after a meeting with representatives of French carmakers Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen.

Royal said the tests would involve a random sample of about 100 cars.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Laurence Frost

