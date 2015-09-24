France to launch random vehicle tests in emissions probe

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - France will carry out testing to establish whether vehicles on its roads are equipped with banned software of the kind used by Volkswagen in the United States to trick emissions tests, the country’s environment minister said on Thursday.

“Random tests will take place to establish cars are not equipped with fraudulent software,” Segolene Royal told BFM TV after a meeting with representatives of French carmakers Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen.

Royal said the tests would involve a random sample of about 100 cars.