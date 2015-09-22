FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. senator asks trade commission to act on VW diesel marketing
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. senator asks trade commission to act on VW diesel marketing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A U.S senator on Tuesday asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate marketing claims of “clean” diesel engines made by Volkswagen AG.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency along with the California Clean Air Board on Friday said VW rigged software in its small diesel cars to fool regulators checking amounts of toxic fumes the cars emitted.

Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, sent a letter to FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez asking the agency to explore remedies for car buyers who, he said, relied on VW’s claims of having “clean diesel” cars.

“I am outraged that VW would cheat its customers by deceiving them into buying a car that wasn’t what was advertised,” Nelson wrote.

On Tuesday, VW in Germany admitted that it had used the same software in 11 million diesel engines worldwide.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

