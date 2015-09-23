FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says cars remain pillar of economy despite VW crisis
September 23, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Germany says cars remain pillar of economy despite VW crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The German government said on Wednesday that the auto industry would remain an “important pillar” for the economy despite the deepening crisis surrounding the country’s biggest carmaker Volkswagen.

“It is a highly innovative and very successful industry for Germany, with lots of jobs,” a spokeswoman for the economy ministry told a regular government news conference.

“It is an important pillar for the German economy and we see no reason to doubt that the outstanding, innovative auto industry will remain just that and continue to be competitive.” (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin)

