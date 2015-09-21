FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to probe whether auto emissions data falsified in Europe
#Market News
September 21, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

Germany to probe whether auto emissions data falsified in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The German government said on Monday that car companies would be expected to pass on relevant information to the Federal Motor Transport Authority so that it could assess whether emissions data may have been falsified in Germany and Europe.

The comments came after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday that German carmaker Volkswagen had used software for diesel cars that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions.

“The automobile companies must work closely with the U.S. authorities to clear this up,” a spokesman for the German environment ministry said.

“We expect the car companies to pass on reliable information so that the Federal Motor Transport Authority, the responsible authority in this case, can investigate whether similar manipulations took place with the emissions systems in Germany and Europe.” (Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
