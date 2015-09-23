FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German minister denies prior knowledge of emissions cheating
September 23, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

German minister denies prior knowledge of emissions cheating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s transport minister rejected accusations on Wednesday that he had prior knowledge of the emissions control technology used by Volkswagen to rig test results.

“I have made it very clear ... that the allegations of the Greens party are false and inappropriate,” Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt told journalists.

“We are trying to clear up this case. Volkswagen has to win back confidence,” he said, adding that the first he knew about the case was when he read it in a newspaper.

He said experts were now examing how to deal with the millions of cars with such devices.

“Volkswagen has said that this part is not active. The commission will now examine what kind of impact an inactive part can have on the engine. Afterwards, you can decide what will happen with these cars,” he said. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Noah Barkin)

