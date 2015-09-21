House panel to hold hearing into Volkswagen emissions issues

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lawmakers on a panel in the House of Representatives will hold a hearing on Volkswagen’s emissions from diesel vehicles in coming weeks, lawmakers said on Monday.

The House Oversight and Investigations subcommittee will hold a hearing on Volkswagen’s issues with diesel cars sold in the United States from 2008 to 2015.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday accused Volkswagen of including software in the diesel vehicles that allowed them to emit pollutants above legal limits pollutants while on the road, but reduced the pollution during emissions tests. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)