VW cuts 2015 group outlook, sets aside 6.5 bln eur for emission costs
September 22, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

VW cuts 2015 group outlook, sets aside 6.5 bln eur for emission costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is lowering group financial targets for this year after setting aside about 6.5 billion euros ($7.27 billion) in provisions this quarter to cover costs related to the diesel emissions scandal in the United States and other markets.

Examinations have shown that the emission-control software built into U.S. models that were found to be violating U.S. clean air rules have also been used in other VW group diesel cars, VW said on Tuesday.

The German group said it does not tolerate any kind of violation of laws whatsoever and has pledged to inform the public on further progress of investigations “constantly and transparently.” ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

