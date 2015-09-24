FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW checking whether cars sold in Italy had same cheating mechanism as U.S. models
September 24, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

VW checking whether cars sold in Italy had same cheating mechanism as U.S. models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is checking to see whether cars sold in Italy carried the same secret software as vehicles in the United States that was designed to conceal their true diesel emissions, the company told the Italian government on Thursday.

In a letter to the environment minister, seen by Reuters, the head of Volkswagen in Italy, Massimo Nordio, said all new VW vehicles currently on sale with EU 6 diesel engines complied with legal requirements.

But a question mark remained over previous models.

“The Volkswagen head office is working at full pace to understand whether the (software) anomaly found abroad concerns technology that was also used on vehicles sold or in circulation on the national territory,” Nordio wrote.

Volkswagen has not yet notified dealers or customers about which models or model-year may be affected. A company source has told Reuters that VW is working on a statement on this matter. (Reporting by Massimiliano di Giorgio, Editing by Crispian Balmer)

