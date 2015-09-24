FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy to test all car brands after Volkswagen case
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 24, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Italy to test all car brands after Volkswagen case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italy said on Thursday it would test 1,000 cars from all the brands sold nationally after Volkswagen said it had cheated in diesel vehicle emissions tests in the United States, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a Tweet.

Two days ago, the transport ministry said it would launch an investigation into whether Volkswagen had also cheated European emissions testers.

Delrio’s announcement that the probe had been expanded to include other brands comes after the German transport minister, earlier on Thursday, said that Volkswagen had manipulated tests in Europe too. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.