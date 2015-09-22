FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen denies report about CEO ouster
September 22, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen denies report about CEO ouster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen denied a media report that said Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn was to be replaced amid an emissions scandal that has rocked the company.

“Nonsense,” a spokesman at the company’s headquarters in Wolfsburg said on Tuesday when asked whether the report by German Tagesspiegel was true.

Europe’s biggest automaker could face penalties of up to $18 billion in the United States, as well as class-action lawsuits from buyers and damage to its reputation, with U.S. regulators alleging it misled them for more than a year. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

