FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn resigned on Wednesday, taking responsibility for the German carmaker’s rigging of U.S. emissions tests.

“Volkswagen needs a fresh start - also in terms of personnel. I am clearing the way for this fresh start with my resignation,” Winterkorn said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)