Porsche, Audi, VW brand chiefs front-runners for VW CEO job - sources

STUTTGART/BERLIN/HAMBURG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Porsche chief Matthias Mueller, Audi chief Rupert Stadler and the head of the VW brand, Herbert Diess, are seen as the front-runners to replace Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, three people familiar with the matter said.

Mueller is seen as the favourite among the three due to his years of experience within the group, two of the people said.

CEO Winterkorn resigned earlier on Wednesday, taking responsibility for the German carmaker’s rigging of U.S. emissions tests. The supervisory board is to discuss the issue of succession on Friday. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)