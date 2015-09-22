FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German transport ministry to start fact-finding at VW this week
September 22, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

German transport ministry to start fact-finding at VW this week

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s transport ministry said it would send a fact-finding committee to Volkswagen this week after the carmaker admitted to rigging U.S. vehicle emissions tests.

The committee is to speak with executives at Volkswagen’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany and request access to documents, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our committee will examine whether the vehicles in question were built and tested according to German and European rules, and whether that was done in accordance with vehicle registrations,” Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said in the statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by John O‘Donnell)

