VW labour leader calls for tough stance in emissions scandal - Stern magazine

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen works council chief Bernd Osterloh has called for those responsible for the alleged falsification of emissions data in the United States to be brought to justice, according to a German magazine.

“As employee representatives we will push for a thorough investigation and will ensure that the people responsible are held accountable,” Stern magazine quoted Osterloh as saying on Monday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday that Europe’s biggest carmaker used software for diesel VW and Audi branded cars that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions and could face up to $18 billion in penalties. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Pravin Char)