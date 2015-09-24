UPDATE 1-At least 27 U.S. state attorneys general to probe, subpoena Volkswagen

(Adds states participating, details of probe)

By Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - At least 27 U.S. state attorneys general on Thursday initiated a multi-state investigation of Volkswagen over its representations to consumers of its diesel vehicles, according to a spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

As part of the probe, the group will send subpoenas to Volkswagen, the spokeswoman said.

Many states will review the matter through both their consumer protection and environmental protection divisions, the spokeswoman said.

Shares in the world’s largest carmaker by sales have plunged as much as 40 percent since Friday, when U.S. regulators said it had admitted to fitting software on hundreds of thousands of diesel cars to detect when they were being tested, and alter the running of their engines to conceal their true emissions.

The crisis deepened on Thursday, when Germany’s transport minister said Volkswagen had manipulated tests in Europe too.

News of the subpoena by U.S. states comes two days after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said a group was forming to investigate the carmaker over the U.S. emissions test scandal.

The states now involved include Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia, the Illinois spokeswoman said. Washington D.C. is also part of the group.