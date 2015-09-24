FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-At least 27 U.S. state attorneys general to probe Volkswagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Illinois AG spokeswoman corrects number of states to at least 27, not at least 29, in headline and first sentence))

By Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - At least 27 U.S. state attorneys general on Thursday initiated a multi-state investigation of Volkswagen over its representations to consumers over their diesel vehicles, according to a spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

As part of the probe, the group will send subpoenas to Volkswagen, the spokeswoman said.

News of the subpoena and state attorneys general participating in the group so far comes two days after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said a group was forming to probe the carmaker over the U.S. emissions test scandal. (Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

