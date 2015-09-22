CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-S.Korea says to investigate VW, Audi diesel cars over emissions

(Changes number and years of vehicles to be investigated after clarification from environment ministry)

SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s environment ministry said on Tuesday that it will conduct an investigation into emissions of Volkswagen AG and Audi diesel cars after the firm admitted rigging emissions tests on diesel-powered vehicles in the United States.

The ministry’s probe will involve 4,000 to 5,000 units of Volkswagen’s Jetta and Golf models and the Audi A3 produced in 2014 and 2015, Park Pan-kyu, a deputy director at the ministry, told Reuters.

“If South Korean authorities find problems in the VW diesel cars, the probe could be expanded to all German diesel cars,” he said. (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Rachel Armstrong)