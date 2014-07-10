FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Auto union to form branch for workers at VW plant in Tennessee
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Auto union to form branch for workers at VW plant in Tennessee

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous ‘a’ from 1st paragraph before ‘The Tennessean’)

By Amanda Becker

July 10 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers will form a local union in Tennessee to represent workers at a Chattanooga Volkswagen AG plant, The Tennessean newspaper reported on Thursday.

It is a preliminary step toward the UAW gaining a toehold among foreign automakers in the U.S. South, a region that has often been inhospitable to organized labor, after the union lost a February election at the Chattanooga plant.

The Tennessean, in Nashville, said that it was told by UAW Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel that a formal announcement about establishing a voluntary union would be made later on Thursday.

The newspaper reported that Germany’s VW will not work with the local unit of the union until it has the support of a “substantial portion” of the Chattanooga plant’s employees.

“Just like anywhere else in the world, the establishment of a local organization is a matter for the trade union concerned,” VW spokesman Scott Neal Wilson said in statement to Reuters. “There is no contract or other formal agreement with UAW on this matter.”

The February election that the UAW lost at VW Chattanooga by 712-626 was a major setback for the union. Its former president Bob King, whose term expired in June, had vowed to successfully bring the UAW into a foreign-owned Southern plant, saying that if the union was unable to do so, its future was in jeopardy.

The UAW had asked the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that oversees union elections and polices labor disputes, to invalidate the results of the February election and hold a new one.

The UAW said that VW workers were improperly influenced by anti-union statements made by Tennessee Republican politicians and outside interest groups in the days leading up to the election.

The UAW withdrew its legal challenge just hours before a hearing was slated to begin in April. Casteel told Reuters at the time that they were worried “objectionists” would delay the process and take the focus off Tennessee workers. (Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.