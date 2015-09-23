German auto chief says VW case should not cast doubt on diesel

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The head of Germany’s VDA auto industry association warned on Wednesday against calling into question all diesel technology because of the crisis at Volkswagen.

“One shouldn’t make the mistake of using this case where software was manipulated to produce better test results to call into question all diesel technology,” VDA chief Matthias Wissmann said.

“The diesel that is used by the German auto industry in many configurations is a major driver of the reduction in CO2 emissions worldwide. Therefore we need a clear separation here,” he added. “My plea is, no general suspicion towards the German auto industry.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)