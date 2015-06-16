FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan House approves bill barring cities from setting minimum wage
June 16, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

Michigan House approves bill barring cities from setting minimum wage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - The Republican-led Michigan House on Tuesday approved a bill prohibiting local governments from setting minimum wage laws or benefit requirements.

The House voted 59-51 to approve a bill similar to one passed in the state Senate last week. The bill will return to the Senate for approval of minor House modifications, and is expected to pass.

“I am deeply disappointed that House Republicans are once again attacking the ability of Michigan workers to earn a living wage,” said House Democratic leader Tim Greimel.

Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, is expected to sign the bill, Greimel said.

The federal minimum hourly wage has been $7.25 since 2009. Currently 29 states, including Michigan, and the District of Columbia have minimum wages above the federal level, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Michigan’s minimum wage is $8.15 an hour.

However, some U.S. cities have chosen to go above state minimum wages, including Chicago and Seattle.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Saturday signed a law that would raise the city’s minimum wage from $9 an hour to $15 by 2020. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

