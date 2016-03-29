FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Secret Service closed White House fence lines during Capitol shooting
March 28, 2016 / 8:09 PM / a year ago

Secret Service closed White House fence lines during Capitol shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secret Service Counter-assault Team members, seen from the windows of the press briefing room, stand on alert at the White House after reporters of a shooting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Secret Service temporarily closed the north and south fence lines around the White House complex on Monday as a “routine precautionary measure” a spokesman said, as police reported gunshots were fired at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center.

The fence lines, which are normally thronged with tourists, were reopened shortly afterward.

A report that a person tried to gain entry to the White House was incorrect, the U.S. Secret Service spokesman said.

Reporting by Alana Wise and Roberta Rampton; editing by Grant McCool

