Secret Service closed White House fence lines during Capitol shooting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Secret Service temporarily closed the north and south fence lines around the White House complex on Monday as a “routine precautionary measure” a spokesman said, as police reported gunshots were fired at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center.
The fence lines, which are normally thronged with tourists, were reopened shortly afterward.
A report that a person tried to gain entry to the White House was incorrect, the U.S. Secret Service spokesman said.
Reporting by Alana Wise and Roberta Rampton; editing by Grant McCool