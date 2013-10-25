FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Seven hurt at Howard University concert in Washington
October 25, 2013 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Seven hurt at Howard University concert in Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from radio, school spokeswoman, background)

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - At least seven people, including two police officers, were hurt at Washington’s Howard University on Friday when a crowd rushed the gates of a homecoming concert, authorities said.

The concert, known as Yardfest, had been oversubscribed and people had tried to get into the venue when it reached capacity, Howard spokeswoman Kerry-Ann Hamilton said.

“Public Safety officials have restored order and the concert has resumed,” Hamilton said.

A Washington police spokesman said seven people had been hurt, including two officers who suffered minor injuries.

The homecoming concert at the historically black university has long been a showcase for new talent and this year’s acts included Big Sean, Juicy J and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. The event had traditionally been free, but this year a $5 admission was charged. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Alden Bentley)

