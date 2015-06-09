Washington state to let legal technicians help with simple cases

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Washington is set to become the first U.S. state to let a new class of legal technicians advise the poor and the rising number of middle-class residents who can’t afford an attorney but need family law services, court and bar officials said on Tuesday.

The state’s top court adopted a rule in 2012 allowing licensed non-attorneys who meet certain requirements to help people with simpler legal needs in the courts, initially in the area of family relations, including divorce and child custody.

The first seven of nine candidates for the new profession of Limited License Legal Technicians passed an exam on May 11. Those with 3,000 hours of supervised experience, among other requirements, could start practicing by month’s end, the Washington State Bar Association said.

While they cannot represent clients in court, the technicians can file court documents, advise and “support a client in navigating the often confusing maze of the legal system,” the association said.

“We need gradations in the profession,” Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Barbara Madsen said in a 2014 State of the Judiciary report.

“If the law has become so complex that legal training is required just to fill out a form, where is the space for the little person needing something like a simple divorce? There’s a huge need for simple legal advice and we’re not meeting it,” Madsen said.

The technicians are different from paralegals, who are not licensed and have different education requirements, the bar association said. Technicians can own their own businesses and do not have to work under attorney supervision, it said.

The seven candidates are based in the small communities of Entiat, Granite Falls, White Salmon, Auburn and Shoreline.

A 2003 Civil Legal Needs Study released by the state’s top court found 85 percent of low-income people had serious civil legal problems involving basic housing, employment and family relations issues, and that there were growing numbers of litigants who represented themselves in court.

“We have many more middle class persons who have been caught up in the recession and are unable to pay their rent or mortgage or bills as they used to be able to do,” one Superior Court judge wrote in 2010, according to the 2014 State of the Judiciary report. “They come to court, embarrassed and distraught, and the only thing I can tell them is that I cannot do anything.”