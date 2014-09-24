Washington police to test body video cameras

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Washington police will test body-worn video cameras, joining a trend by law enforcement nationwide to record how officers interact with the public, officials in the U.S. capital said on Wednesday.

The $1 million, six-month test of cameras by Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department follows a similar pilot program in New York announced early this month.

Mayor Vincent Gray said the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager in Missouri last month in disputed circumstances had brought national attention to the technology, which Washington was considering when the incident occurred.

“Testing body cameras on officers is a way to foster transparency in law enforcement and improve police services and community relations as well as enhance public safety,” Gray said at a news conference.

The Washington program will start on Oct. 1. About 165 officers will test five models of such cameras, which cost $400 to $700 each.

Once one is selected, full rollout for the 4,000-member force will take two to three years, Police Chief Cathy Lanier said.

The video cameras will improve efficiency and prosecutions as well as prompt better behavior on both sides when civilians deal with police, Lanier said. Washington’s police union has said it backs the effort.

A U.S. Justice Department report this year showed that as of July 2013, 63 of 254 police departments surveyed had adopted body cameras.

It also cited a 2012 study of body cameras in Rialto, California, that found complaints against officers fell 88 percent that year. In a Mesa, Arizona, camera pilot program, complaints were 40 percent lower for officers with cameras compared with those without them, the report said.

Lanier said it was now common for officers to be filmed when they were responding to calls or dealing with the public.

“We’re like the last one in the bunch to get cameras, so now we’ll have ours as well,” she said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Susan Heavey)