Thousands of Seattle teachers to hold one-day walkout over pay, class sizes

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Thousands of Seattle teachers have voted to walk out of class later this month, joining educators in nearly 30 districts across Washington state staging rolling one-day strikes for better pay and smaller class sizes, the union said on Tuesday.

Washington teachers held a first round of walkouts last month, followed by a rally on the steps of the Capitol in Olympia, accusing the state legislature of inadequately funding public schools or teachers’ salaries.

On Monday, about 4,000 members of the Seattle Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union, voted to join the action with a walkout on May 19.

“There’s going to be disruption, no doubt about it,” said Jonathan Knapp, president of the Seattle Education Association. “And to a certain extent that’s the point. To really make a strong statement to the legislature that this action is pointed at them ... to say you need to do more.”

Washington currently ranks 47th for largest class sizes in the country and 42nd in per-student funding allocations, Knapp said.

“We’re really down at the bottom of the barrel, which is an embarrassment for such a progressive state,” he said.

Teachers want to ensure the upcoming budget will reduce class sizes at all grade levels. Teachers are also unhappy about a proposal to raise pay by 3 percent over two years, while the state has not increased teacher healthcare funding in five years, the state teachers’ union said.

Nearly 30 districts have staged or were planning strikes before the end of the school year, according to the state teachers’ union, the Washington Education Association.

Democratic state Senator Tim Sheldon, who caucuses with the Republican Senate majority, said striking teachers “are playing hooky, basically.”

“This is the best budget for education in 30 years,” Sheldon said. “Over the last 30 years, the proportion of our budget that has been spent on education has been decreased, steadily. Finally, we’ve started to turn that ship around.”

Sheldon added that the walkouts leave parents scrambling when classes are canceled, while teachers do not take a loss in pay because the day is made up at the end of the year.

The Washington legislature is under a state Supreme Court order to increase funding for public schools by 2019. The current budget being considered is $1.3 to $1.4 billion, which teachers say falls short of the requirement.