RPT--Washington, D.C. revenues swell even as population growth slows

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Washington, D.C. tax revenues continue to swell, even as the U.S. capital city’s galloping population growth of recent years has slowed, data released on Thursday show.

According to the city’s office of revenue analysis, revenues in November 2014 were 20.5 percent above the same month in 2013, hitting $328 million. So far in the fiscal year that started in October, revenues were 30.9 percent greater than the first two months of the previous fiscal year, as well.

Washington has been riding a population and housing boom, and individual income and property taxes have surged. For the fiscal year to date, property taxes soared 670.4 percent from the same period the prior year. Individual income taxes were up a much smaller 6.3 percent.

Over the 12 months ending in November, the district brought in $6.3 billion in tax revenue, with property taxes making up $2 billion and income taxes $1.7 billion. Sales taxes totaled $1.2 billion over the period.

Still, the boom may be tapering. In 2014, the D.C. population reached 685,893. The increase of 1.5 percent from 2013 was the smallest in six years, according to the report.

Much of the recent population increase seems to have come from single people. Tax data shows that the number of taxpayers in the district in 2012 was 2.9 times the number in 2001, the office said. Single filers increased 33 percent over those years, accounting for 89 percent of the rise in filers, it found. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by G Crosse)